Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.63 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and $5.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

