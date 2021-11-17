Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.
RKDA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,036. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
