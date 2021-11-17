Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

RKDA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,036. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

