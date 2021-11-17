IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,703 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

