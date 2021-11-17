IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

