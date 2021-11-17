Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.