4,913 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,643 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RGR opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

