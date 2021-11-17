5,946 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

