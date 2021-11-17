Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Ventas worth $76,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.