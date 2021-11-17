Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $266.39

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.39, but opened at $258.78. Target shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 180,289 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,679 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

