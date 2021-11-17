Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in October

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the October 14th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

