British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the October 14th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 50,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

