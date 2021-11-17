SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 954,829 shares.The stock last traded at $526.69 and had previously closed at $531.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.20 and a 200-day moving average of $496.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

