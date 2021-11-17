Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading 13.6% Higher

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.10. 37,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,753,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.