Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.