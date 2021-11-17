Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,863. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $735.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on APTS shares. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

