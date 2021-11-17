Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $20.00

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOMR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 318,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

