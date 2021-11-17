Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUNL shares. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUNL opened at $5.64 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

