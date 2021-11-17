Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

