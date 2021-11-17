SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Short Interest Update

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 504.7% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAC remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

