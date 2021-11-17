Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $158.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

GECFF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.66. Gecina has a 52-week low of $134.52 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

