Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Coty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

COTY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.