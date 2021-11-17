Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

DAVA stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

