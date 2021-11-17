ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $34.67. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 48 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
