ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $34.67. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 48 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

