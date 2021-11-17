Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/3/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

