1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. 1847 Goedeker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GOED remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.78. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

