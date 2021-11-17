Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $292.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $256.21, with a volume of 13918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.59.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.