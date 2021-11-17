Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $292.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $256.21, with a volume of 13918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.59.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.99.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
