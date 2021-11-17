Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

UVE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $478.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

