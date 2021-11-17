Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
UVE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $478.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
