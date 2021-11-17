Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 5,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

