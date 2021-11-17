Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0016

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and $5.13 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.