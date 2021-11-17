Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $261,851.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $25.36 or 0.00042618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

