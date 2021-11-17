SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the October 14th total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 7,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,409. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

