SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.19

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $595.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

