H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HRUFF. CIBC boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 5,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

