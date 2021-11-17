CyberMiles Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00380822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.71 or 0.98191219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001750 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.