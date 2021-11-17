Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Financial Survey

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Konica Minolta and Pantheon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and Pantheon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.27 -$137.39 million $0.12 72.08 Pantheon Resources $90,000.00 7,798.00 -$16.98 million N/A N/A

Pantheon Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konica Minolta beats Pantheon Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.S.A. and Head Office geographical segments. The U.S.A. segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration. The company was founded on March 8, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

