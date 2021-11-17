Critical Contrast: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.91 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -2.08 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 19.74 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 101.67%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

