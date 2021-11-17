Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.82. 16,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,394. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.