Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Aytu Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,691. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Aytu Biopharma has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

