Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,976.46. 20,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,849.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,682.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

