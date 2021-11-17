TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

