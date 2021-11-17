Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Pippa Clark Sells 100,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Pippa Clark sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42), for a total value of £109,000 ($142,409.20).

CRL stock traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104.25 ($1.36). 81,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,038. Creightons Plc has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

