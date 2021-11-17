Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Sells A$167,200.00 in Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall sold 2,200,000 shares of Alligator Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$167,200.00 ($119,428.57).

About Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia; Piedmont Ni-Co Project located in northern Italy; and Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia.

