Peter Wallace Buys 75,000 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Peter Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambertech alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Wallace acquired 137,522 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,056.25 ($27,897.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Ambertech’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.