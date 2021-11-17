Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Up 117.9% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the October 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 972.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.88. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.