Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Up 117.9% in October

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the October 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 972.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.88. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

