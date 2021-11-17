Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 188,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,819. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.95. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.