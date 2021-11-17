L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Up 129.2% in October

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 14th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

