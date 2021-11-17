Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,106,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

