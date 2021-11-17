IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,925 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.