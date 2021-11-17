Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $7,407.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.71 or 0.98191219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00311682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00530910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00179889 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,010,712 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

