Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

